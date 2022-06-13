Obuljen-Korzinek: Combating disinformation puts focus on journalism

Share:







Source: Davor Javorovic/PIXSELL

Culture and Media Minister Nina Obuljen-Korzinek on Monday attended the presentation of a project called "Establishing verification of media facts and public disclosure systems", saying that the fight against disinformation was putting focus on professional journalism.

“Malicious commentators often like to put an equals sign between the fight against disinformation and attempted censorship, which those of us involved in the media know is completely wrong. Only the fight against disinformation, including transparency of media ownership, can reverse the trend and put focus on professional journalism,” Obuljen-Korzinek said.

She said that 45 million kuna (€6 million) in EU grants had been secured for the project to establish verification of media facts and develop a network of independent fact checkers.

The project is coordinated by the Electronic Media Agency (AEM) and is expected to be completed by the end of 2025.

AEM deputy director Robert Tomljenovic said that the purpose of the project was to strengthen society’s resilience to disinformation by reducing the amount of disinformation and misinformation in the public sphere, strengthening IT reliability and security in the use of media content and social networks, and increasing the quality of journalism and media literacy.