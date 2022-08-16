Number of building permits issued in June jumps 17.5 pct year-on-year

Share:







Source: Photo by sol on Unsplash

In June 2022, 906 building permits were issued in Croatia, which is 17.5 percent up from June 2021, state news agency Hina said on Tuesday citing publicly released data by the state statistics bureau.

“By type of structure, 793 permits (87.5%) were issued for buildings and 113 (12.5%) for other structures, such as roads, railways, pipelines, bridges, dams and sporting grounds. The number of permits increased by 24.7% for buildings and while the number of permits for other structures decreased by 16.3%,” Hina said.

The projected value of works is 2.65 billion kuna, Hina added.

In the first six months of 2022, a total of 5,612 building permits were issued, or 8.7 percent up from the same period of 2021. The projected value of works concerning those 5,612 permits stands at 18.93 billion kuna.

(€1 = 7.51 kuna)