Norway helps fund €1m solar energy project in northern Croatia

Source: Photo by Zbynek Burival on Unsplash

A project titled One Sun Connecting North and South which aims to increase solar-powered production of electricity at facilities owned by the public sector in Croatia was presented in Koprivnica on Tuesday, state agency Hina reported, citing a press release.

The project is estimated at €1 million, including close to €854,000 in grants from the Financial Mechanism of the European Economic Area (EEA) and the Norwegian Financial Mechanism.

The project involves installing integrated solar power plants on 29 public buildings in 16 towns and municipalities in northern Croatia. These include schools, kindergartens, colleges, sports halls, and other public buildings. Once completed, the project will produce an estimated 981.87-megawatt hours (MWh) of electricity every year, and will cut CO2 emissions by 155.72 tons per year.

An official from the embassy of Norway in Croatia, Homma Latif, said that Norway is pleased to be a partner in this project, stressing that the war in Ukraine and climate change are increasing the risk of an even stronger energy crisis that can be resisted by an accelerated green transition.

“Connecting with donors, in this case with Norway, is extremely important,” an official from the Ministry of Regional Development and European Union Funds, Mislav Kovac, said. “We are not only receiving funds from Norway, this is also a transfer of the know-how and experience, which are just as important,” he added.