Niyazova: I was convinced I’d spend coming days in jail

Source: N1/ Zoran Pehar

Pussy Riot member Aysoltan Niyazova said on Friday after she was released from extradition custody that she had been convinced that she would spend the upcoming weekend and the following week in Zagreb's Remetinec penitentiary.

“I’m shocked. An hour ago I spoke to my lawyer and we were convinced that I would spend the weekend, Monday and Tuesday in jail, but now I’m free,” Niyazova said around 5.30 pm.

She added there were no rules for female detainees at the Remetinec penitentiary and that men had to right to go for a walk twice a day, while women were allowed to exercise that right only in the evening.

Women cannot see the sunlight, and men are allowed to work out. I wanted to jog during my walk, but I was not allowed to, said Niyazova.

She was arrested on the Croatian-Slovenian border on a Turkmenistani warrant for alleged embezzlement, and she was detained in Zagreb on 30 May.

Today, the Zagreb County Court considered an appeal against the ruling on the extradition detention.

The key argument of the granted appeal was the fact that Niyazova, like she had claimed, had served her time in Russia following an indictment issued against her in Turkmenistan. Lawyer Budak enclosed that ruling with the appeal.