Source: MUP

Nikola Milina was once again appointed Police Director for a period of five years, according to a Croatian government decision made at a cabinet meeting on Thursday.

Upon the expiry of his term in office on August 24, Police Director Milina was relieved of his duties and was reappointed to the position on August 25 for a period of five years, based on a decision made as part of a public recruitment procedure.