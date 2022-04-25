Newcomer party scores convincing victory in Slovenia’s parliamentary election

Share:







Source: Jure Makovec / AFP

Newly-formed liberal Freedom Movement scored a convincing victory in Slovenia's parliamentary election on Sunday, ousting the conservative Slovenian Democratic Party (SDS) of Prime Minister Janez Jansa from power.

The Freedom Movement of 55-year-old business executive Robert Golob won 35.54 percent of the vote and 41 seats in the 90-seat national parliament, and will be able to quickly form a new government with another one or two centre-left parties, according to preliminary results after more than 99.7 percent of votes were counted.

Addressing his supporters on Sunday night via Zoom from his home where he was isolating after contracting COVID-19, Golob said that the party had achieved its goal and a brilliant election result and wanted to form a new government as soon as possible. “You all deserve the credit that freedom is returning to Slovenia tomorrow.”

Golob praised the high voter turnout, of around 65 percent according to unofficial estimates, saying that it gave the future government special legitimacy and responsibility to deliver on its election promises.

In his campaign, Golob spoke of digitalisation, innovation, and green policies, putting forward healthcare and the climate crisis as the main areas of his government’s activity should he win.

In addition to the Freedom Movement, four more political parties made it into parliament. Jansa’s SDS won 23.53 percent and 27 seats, Christian Democrats New Slovenia captured eight seats, the Social Democrats seven seats and the Left 5 seats.

The Social Democrats, headed by Tanja Fajon, are most likely to be the main partner to Golob as prime minister, and the support of the Left would allow him to command a more convincing majority in parliament. The country’s political tradition shows that the new prime minister might also be supported by the two MPs representing the Hungarian and Italian minorities.