New Institute of Immunology to be built east of Zagreb

Share:







Source: Ministarstvo zdravstva

The Municipality of Rugvica, just east of Zagreb, has been chosen as the new site for the Institute of Immunology, after the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Physical Planning, Construction and State Assets agreed to revitalise this institute, Minister of Health Vili Beros announced on Friday.

Under the agreement, the Municipality of Rugvica will donate a 69 square kilometre plot in Rugvica Enterprise Zone North to the Institute of Immunology.

“In order to restore its reputation and further position it on the world map of leading producers of vaccines for different purposes, initially it will produce vaccines against measles and rubella. At the same time, we are looking at the potential for the further production of products needed on the Croatian and global markets,” Beros said.

Among the products needed on the Croatian market, especially during the summer tourist season, he mentioned snake antivenom.

Construction work is expected to start within the next two years and the work is expected to be completed within nine months of the selection of a contractor in a public tender process.