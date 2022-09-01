New garbage collection tariff system in Zagreb to kick off on 1 October

Share:







Source: Unsplash/ ilustracija

Zagreb mayor Tomislav Tomasevic on Thursday announced the new garbage collection tariff system slated to be introduced on 1 October. According to the new rules, locals will pay a fixed monthly price for garbage collection services, set at 45 kuna (€6) for households and 90 kuna (€12) for businesses, plus the cost of city-approved standardized garbage bags for mixed waste, which will come in three different sizes.

The price of one such 10-litre bag is 2 kuna, while a 20-litre bag costs 4 kuna and a 40-litre bag costs 8 kuna. Ten-piece sets of these will be made available for sale at about 500 retail points throughout the city.

“After 1 October, for the first time in history, people who do not separate waste will pay more, and those who do will pay less. That is a fair model,” Tomasevic said.

He added that this new system is in line with the new waste management law, and that all local government units will have to comply. Bills will therefore comprise a fixed and a variable component.

(€1 = 7.51 kuna)