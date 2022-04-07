NATO to step up help to Ukraine

Share:







Source: Sunshine Seeds / Alamy / Alamy / Profimedia / ilustracija

NATO members on Thursday expressed further support for efforts to help Ukraine to defend itself against Russian aggression and condemned crimes against civilians, Croatian Foreign Affairs Minister Gordan Grlic-Radman said on Thursday.

“We have expressed support for further efforts to help Ukraine,” Grlic-Radman said after a two-day meeting of NATO ministers of foreign affairs in Brussels.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba also attended the meeting, as did the foreign affairs ministers of Sweden and Finland, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, and the foreign affairs ministers of Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the alliance members had agreed that the military aid to Ukraine should be stepped up.

This was also requested by Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Minister Kuleba. He told a press conference that they had not discussed a list of weapons Ukraine would receive, but that the conversation focused on the timeframe.

“I do not doubt we will get the weapons we need, the only question is when,” said Kuleba.

Either you will help us now, and I am talking about days here, not weeks, or your help will come too late, many people will die, many civilians will lose their homes, many villages will be destroyed, and just because help arrived too late, the Ukrainian minister warned.

Kuleba said that the sanctions imposed by the West could not stop the war on their own, although they were doing damage to Russia.

Stoltenberg said that the alliance members had agreed help should also be provided to partner countries threatened by Russia, namely Georgia and Bosnia and Herzegovina.