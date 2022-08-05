NATO establishing battlegroup in Serbia’s neighborhood

Share:







Source: SOPA Images / ddp USA / Profimedia

Troops from Montenegro, Croatia, USA and Italy arrived in Hungary where they will establish a NATO enhanced vigilance activity battlegroup together with their colleagues from Hungary and Turkey, the Balkan Security Network said, Beta reported.

According to this portal, this is one of the four new NATO battlegroups formed as part of the process of reinforcing the Alliance’s eastern flank following Russia’s invasion on Ukraine.

“Hungary will be the leading nation. Even though it is not sending military aid to Ukraine, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s Government is fully involved in the strengthening of NATO forces on the eastern flank from the very beginning of the crisis,” the portal said.

NATO troops are stationed at the Hungarian Ujmajor camp which has been renovated for this purpose. The camp is located in the central part of the country, 350 km from the border with Ukraine.

In addition to Hungary’s troops also attached to the NATO battle group will be a Turkish army unit, not in Hungary but from its base in Turkey where it will be in a state of increased combat readiness.

Croatia has sent 60 troops, Italy 250, while the Montenegrin Government proposed that the parliament vote on increasing the number of its troops in the joint Alliance forces from 20 to 60 due to the increased need for engagement in NATO.

In response to Russia’s intervention in Ukraine, NATO has enhanced its presence on the eastern flank with four new battle groups in Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Bulgaria. The Alliance has had battle groups in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland since 2014, the portal reported.