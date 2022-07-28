National security not in danger, interior minister says

Share:







Source: MUP

Interior Minister Davor Bozinovic said on Thursday that the police officer suspected of disclosing confidential information has been suspended from duty, adding that national security was not in danger.

“This is a standard procedure so that he would not influence the inquiry,” Bozinovic said in response to questions from the press after a cabinet meeting.

At least three persons, including a senior officer for analytics at the Police Directorate and a former counterintelligence officer, were covered by an operation launched by the police and the Office for Suppression of Corruption and Organised Crime (USKOK) on Wednesday evening. According to unofficial sources, they are suspected of disclosing confidential information.

Media reports say that one of the suspects arrested is Damir Osterman, an IT professional in charge of integrating police databases.

Bozinovic would not discuss details of the operation or the suspects’ names. He said that the police would pass on all the information gathered in the course of the investigation to USKOK and that they would inform the public together in due course.

He said that this case showed that the monitoring system was functioning and that the system was stable and robust. He added that national security was not in danger, noting that five cases of disclosing official secrets had been recorded in the last five years.