N1 on Romanian-Ukrainian border: Scared people cross on foot

Source: Armend NIMANI / AFP

In the last 24 hours, 2,700 refugees from Ukraine crossed the Siret border crossing between Romania and Ukraine, and since the beginning of the crisis, about 126,000 of them have entered Romania, an N1 reporter on the border reported on Tuesday.

The crossing in the northeast of the country is not under such tremendous pressure for now. Still, suppose Ukrainian refugees come in slightly larger numbers in the coming days, the authorities will have to hire more border police officers and open checkpoints, Border Police spokesman Ilie Poroh told N1’s Vanja Djuric.

Refugees enter Romania on foot at this crossing or on buses or with cars and mostly come from Mariupol’. Some are coming from the Sumy region, located near the border with Russia.

“We drove for a long time and stopped in some places before deciding to cross the border. It was terrifying, and we were scared because we heard people were being killed for two weeks,” a young woman from the Sumy region said.

After registration at the border, translators, volunteers and humanitarians welcome the refugees at the checkpoint and give them hot soup, tea, water, medical care, sweets for children, and then send them to one of the centres in a sports hall in the nearby town of Suceava, and a railway station, where they can spend the night.

The refugees mostly continue to the capital Bucharest or some other European country.

They are offered free transportation to Spain, while there are also flights to Italy from the airport in Suceava.