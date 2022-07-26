N1 learns Turkiye President to visit Bosnia

Share:







Source: Adem ALTAN / AFP

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will make an official visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina, N1 learned Tuesday.

N1 learned that, together with the delegation, Erdogan plans to visit Montenegro and Serbia, in addition to visiting Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The date of the visit has not yet been officially confirmed. N1 learned that Erdogan should visit Sarajevo in August or September.

BiH Presidency member Milorad Dodik previously stated that he invited the Turkish President to visit Banja Luka, but that he does not think the visit will happen anytime soon.

He advocated meetings of the leaders of Serbia, Croatia and Bosnia on several occasions, with the mediation of Turkiye.