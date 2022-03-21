N1 at Ukraine-Poland border: Some refugees arrive, others go back home

Share:







Source: Wojtek RADWANSKI / AFP

Ukrainian refugees continue to arrive in Poland, while some of those already there return to the parts of western Ukraine, which depends on the situation in those parts and the news they receive from Ukraine, an N1 journalist from the Medyka border crossing has reported on Monday.

Since Saturday, tens of thousands of refugees had passed into Poland, N1’s Ika Ferrer Gotic said. On Saturday, there was a constant influx, while on Sunday, fewer people sought refuge.

Humanitarians and volunteers from all over Poland and other European countries waited for them at this crossing.

Refugees who N1’s reporter spoke to said they generally did not know where they were headed. One and a half million children fled Ukraine, and most of them to Poland, including many unaccompanied minors.

In Krakow and Warsaw, refugee capacities have already been overcrowded.