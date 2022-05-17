MPs from the party Most call constitutional court ‘a para-political body’

Share:







Source: N1

MPs from the conservative populist party Most and members of two referendum initiatives advocating the abolishing of Covid passes and transfer of powers from the national Covid task force to Parliament said on Tuesday that the Constitutional Court's decision to reject their petitions meant that the court is "a para-political body that should not exist."

The Constitutional Court ruled on Monday that the questions in the two referendum petitions launched by the opposition Most party – to abolish mandatory Covid passes and transfer the powers of the national Covid response team to Parliament – were not in line with the Constitution.

“Following its decision of yesterday, there is no reason for the Constitutional Court to exist any longer. Yesterday the majority of Constitutional Court judges made a decision that is based neither on the Constitution nor on any legal arguments,” party leader Bozo Petrov told a news conference outside the Constitutional Court building.

“They knew they absolutely had no arguments so they said: Putting all arguments aside, today we will be the spokespeople for the government of Andrej Plenkovic. The 400,000 people who signed the referendum petition are stupid and do not understand what they signed. That is the argument they used for their decision,” Petrov said.

He believes that with their decision, Constitutional Court judges paid back their “debt” to the HDZ and SDP (for appointing them) and that they do not care about citizens or direct parliamentary democracy.

Asked about the actions they have announced, party MP Nikola Grmoja said that they do not wish to go public about it yet. “We will certainly not reveal our cards to the people who spat in the citizens’ faces with this trick. We will be prepared, just like we were until now,” said Grmoja.