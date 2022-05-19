MP accusses PM Plenkovic of ‘blocking the judiciary’ to ‘protect himself’

Share:







Source: Patrik Macek/PIXSELL

Independent MP Karolina Vidovic-Kristo said in an open letter to Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic on Thursday that "by making a phone call to the chief state prosecutor to protect himself and his allies" he was "blocking the work of the judiciary and directly causing harm to citizens."

Vidovic-Kristo said that by admitting to having phoned State Attorney General Zlata Hrvoj-Sipek, Plenkovic confirmed that he had given her instructions on what to do, which, she said, “is one of the biggest scandals in present-day Croatia.”

“Your admission that you are unlawfully blocking the judiciary is the answer to those who wonder why Croatians are increasingly poor and why they are leaving the country,” the MP says in the letter.

She also says that the latest decisions by the Constitutional Court, on the Most party’s referendum initiatives and on the suspension of the regulation on the vetting of judges, proves that the Constitutional Court violates the Constitution and works contrary to citizens’ interests.

“Anyone reasonable is aware that such an overt blockade of the judiciary… constitutes a blockade of the entire state. The basis of your policy is control over and blockade of the judiciary,” the MP says in the letter, adding that Plenkovic and “a narrow circle of power-wielders” use Croatia as a “platform for unjust enrichment and career advancement”.