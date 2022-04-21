Mozemo! cleared of charges that overrepresentation of women violates equality

Share:







Source: Pixabay/Ilustracija

The Mozemo! party has been cleared by Osijek Magistrates' Court of the charges of violating the Gender Equality Act after its slate for the Osijek City Council had more than 60 percent of women, party official Sandra Bencic said on Thursday.

The action was brought by local prosecutors last year over the overrepresentation of women and underrepresentation of men on the party’s slate for the City Council.

Bencic welcomed the court decision as the victory of the party and all women. She said that the court ruled that the legal norms about the balanced gender representation should be interpreted in line with the purpose and objective of the law, that is, that women, who are generally underrepresented, should account for at least 40% of candidates.