Most new waste collection infrastructure in Zagreb to be ready by October

Source: N1

Zagreb Deputy Mayor Luka Korlaet said on Friday that work was under way to provide infrastructure for the new model of waste collection and waste collection tariffs in the capital, noting that most of the infrastructure would be in place by October 1.

Korlaet made the statement when asked by reporters about the progress of preparations for the implementation of the city authorities’ decision on a new waste collection model and a new waste collection tariff system.

He said that the first standardised surface waste containers would soon be installed at four locations in Zagreb, adding that the city had also commissioned 50 underground containers that would be successively installed in downtown Zagreb as of October 1.

“Not everything will be smooth and easy, but I believe that in cooperation with citizens we will successfully carry out this transition,” Korlaet said, adding that most of the waste collection infrastructure would be installed by October 1.

Day care centres

Asked about the situation in day care centres following the expiry of the period for complaints by parents whose children have not been enrolled, Korlaet said that there were still not enough places for all children whose parents had requested their enrolment in city-run preschool institutions, but that the number of children who were not enrolled had nonetheless been reduced, to around 800-900.

“A certain number of children were enrolled subsequently, in agreement with kindergarten heads,” he said.

“There has been a significant increase in the number of children under the age of three, and we simply lack sufficient capacity. We are doing our best to compensate for it with medium and long-term measures,” he said.