More than Croatian 800 doctors have applied to leave abroad in nearly a decade

Source: Pixabay/ilustracija

In reaction to erroneous media reports earlier this week, the Croatian chamber of medicine HLK said on Tuesday that the 838 doctors cited by the media as having applied for papers to go abroad this year refers in fact to the period from 2013 to June 2022.

State agency Hina, which carried the unsigned press release by HLK, did not say which media outlet had published this.

In Croatia general practitioners registered with the HLK must formally apply for paperwork should they wish to leave the country for work.

“In 2019, a total of 76 doctors applied for work abroad in the entire year. In the first six months of 2022, 36 doctors had applied, so it is expected that by the end of the year that number will be at the level of 2019,” the chamber of medicine said in an unsigned statement.

They concluded that 838 doctors had completed documentation to apply for work abroad in the period from 2013 to the end of June 2022.