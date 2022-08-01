More than 10 million tourists have visited Croatia since year’s start

Share:







Source: N1

During the first seven months of 2022, Croatia saw 10.3 million arrivals and 54.3 million overnight stays, or 60% more arrivals and 46% more overnight stays than in the same period of 2021, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports reported on Monday.

The ministry reported that this is the preliminary data of the eVisitor system on tourist traffic in commercial and non-commercial facilities and boat charter.

Foreign tourists accounted for 47.8 million overnight stays, and domestic for 6.6 million.

The results so far account for 89% of the arrivals and 95% of the overnight stays reported in the same period of the record year 2019.

The most tourist overnight stays were reported in Istria County (15.8 million), Split-Dalmatia County (9.9 million) and Primorje-Gorski Kotar County (9.5 million), followed by Zadar County (7.7 million), Dubrovnik-Neretva County (4.1 million) and Sibenik-Knin County (3.4 million).

“After very good results in the first six months of this year, interest in Croatia was great also in July, for which results are almost the same as in 2019. As many as 215,000 tourists more were registered from markets such as Germany, the Czech Republic, Poland, and Austria compared to July 2019,” Minister of Tourism and Sports Nikolina Brnjac said.

August is usually the most intensive month of the year in terms of tourist turnover and we expect this good trend to continue and to be accompanied by excellent financial results, added Brnjac.

Croatian Tourist Board (HTZ) Director Kristjan Stanicic said that the July results were almost the same as in the record-breaking 2019, while some destinations even exceeding those results.

We still have prime tourist weekends and weeks ahead of us, when more than 1.2 million guests will be staying in our country on a daily basis, he pointed out.

In July, more than 4.5 million tourists visited Croatia

During July, there were 4.5 million arrivals and 29.4 million overnight stays, or 18% more arrivals and 16% more overnight stays than in July 2021.

The results in July account for 98% of arrivals and 96% of overnight stays reported in July 2019.