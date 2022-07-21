More than 1 million tourists in Croatia

Share:







Source: Unsplash / Alan Laiter Garza

More than one million tourists are currently staying in Croatia, of which about 900,000 are foreigners, and the highest number or 277,000 are staying in Istria County, according to data from the eVisitor system, as carried by the Croatian National Tourist Board (HTZ) on Thursday.

HTZ also noted that the number of one million tourists per day this year was recorded almost a week earlier than last year.

In terms of the number of tourists, Istria is followed by Split-Dalmatia County, where about 188,000 tourists are currently staying, followed by the Kvarner area with about 185,000 and Zadar County with about 167,000 tourists.

According to destination, the most tourists are currently located in Rovinj, Vir, Medulin, Porec, Umag, and Dubrovnik, while foreign tourists for the most part are from Germany and Slovenia.

Tourists are mostly staying in family-run accommodation facilities (434,000), followed by campsites (205,000), hotels (157,000) and nautical charters (24,000).

HTZ said that this confirmed the very good tourist trends in July, with 97% of the tourist turnover from the same period of the record year 2019.