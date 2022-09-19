More than 1.3m people visit museum exhibitions in 2021

Share:







Source: Unsplash (ilustracija)

More than 1.3 million visitors saw the permanent exhibitions of Croatian museums in 2021 while temporary exhibitions were visited by slightly more than one million people, the national statistical office said on Monday.

The museums’ permanent exhibitions were seen by 1,320,222 visitors, the most visited museums were regional museums, and according to the type of museum, ethnographic museums recorded the largest number of visitors.

A total of 961 temporary exhibitions were visited by 1,009,410 people.

In 2021 galleries staged 706 exhibitions, which were seen by 331,846 people.

The statistical office’s survey covered 126 museums, 38 galleries and 39 collections. Of the 126 museums, 15 were closed due to work on removing damage caused by the 2020 earthquakes, of which ten were national museums.