More fires, injured, fatalities in this year’s fire-fighting season

Source: Zvonimir Barisin/PIXSELL

Croatia's national firefighting association said that 2022 already saw more fires, more injured persons and fatalities than last year, state agency Hina said on Friday.

There have been 27 percent more fires and 44 percent more wildfires than in the 2021 firefighting season, Hina said.

“This year through 16 August, there have been 8,962 wildfires and 55,022 hectares of land have burned down, up 170 percent year-on-year,” Hina added.

This year 124 persons have been injured in fires, including 19 firemen, up 36.2 percent on the year, and there have been 25 fatalities, including one fireman, up from 19 last year.

Air forces have been engaged in putting out fires 25.25 percent more than at the same time last year.