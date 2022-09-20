Montenegro’s Djukanovic rejects proposed PM candidate, calls for early election

Share:







Source: N1

Montenegrin President Milo Djukanovic rejected Miodrag Lekic as the new prime minister and called for early elections.

Djukankovic also sent the parliament speaker a proposal to cut short the term in office of parliament.

“I could not accept the proposal to name Miodrag Lekic to form a government, that was sent to me by the parties that won a majority at the 2020 elections by Andrija Mandic because the necessary conditions are not in place,” Djukanovic said in a statement, adding that Lekic did not get support from all necessary parties.

Djukanovic held consultations with parliamentary parties and coalition on September 15-16. He said that the leaders of the coalition that claims to have a majority in parliament did not attend the consultations.

“I believe that this is the best solution in this political situation, and in the interest of all citizens of Montenegro, because it introduces the possibility of early parliamentary elections,” he said.