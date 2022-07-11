Montenegro PM’s speech at Srebrenica commemoration sparks outrage

Share:







Source: N1 / F.Z.

The speech by Montenegrin prime minister Dritan Abazovic during the commemoration for the Srebrenica genocide victims, where he said that the “genocide was not committed against the Bosniaks but against the human beings” and that “it was not committed by armies but by the politics of evil, the politics of death and the politics of fraud,” sparked strong reactions with some calling for his expulsion from the Potocari Memorial Centre.

The ‘Mothers of Srebrenica’ association asked Abazovic to convey an apology to the “victims of genocide in Srebrenica.”

“Our children were killed only because they were Bosniaks, they were killed by organised armies. There is no room for the relativisation of crimes in Potocari,” the association tweeted.

Journalist Dragan Bursac called the Montenegrin official’s speech a “disgrace.”

“This person should not have been allowed to the stage,” he said, calling Abazovic a “friend of the Chetniks.”

The speech also sparked the reaction of the Memorial Centre, which first thanked Abazovic for being in Potocari today.

“However, genocide was committed against the Bosniaks – because the motive of the killing was not “killing of people” but killing and destroying one people. This is what the rulings of the international courts teach you. Read them,” the statement said.

Reuf Bajrovic, the head of the US-Europe Alliance, said Abazovic should be expelled from Potocati after the “denial,” calling his speech an “arrogant revisionism.”

He also noted that Montenegrin PM violated the Bosnian law on genocide denial.

Abazovic attended the 27th anniversary of the Srebrenica genocide today and was among the speakers at the Potocari Memorial Centre.