Montenegro gets new government led by PM Dritan Abazovic

Source: AVO PRELEVIC / AFP

Montenegro got a new government on Friday, led by new PM Dritan Abazovic, following a majority vote in parliament.

Abazovic told MPs that the previous, expert government achieved some things but showed weaknesses primarily in relation to parliament. “Why did we do this? We are not afraid of elections. This country is not prepared for elections because it would waste resources and fall into a deeper political crisis,” he said.

Abazovic said that the government would launch diplomatic activities on the country’s European path adding that he believes Montenegro will be on the fast track for European Union membership. “You are all more than welcome with your criticism, suggestions and proposals. “Let’s build a European Montenegro together,” he said.

Parliament also elected Danijela Djurovic (SNP) as its new speaker.

The new government brings together GP URA, minority parties, the pro-Serbia Socialist People’s Party (SNP), opposition pro-Montenegro Social Democrat Party (SDP) and will enjoy the support of President Milo Djukanovic’s Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS).