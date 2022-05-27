Montenegrin and Croatian FMs push for resolving open issues as good neighbours

Share:







Source: Bernd von Jutrczenka / POOL / AFP, Ilustracija

Croatia wants to continue developing good neighbourly relations with Montenegro, help it on its journey to the EU as well as discuss outstanding issues in the spirit of good neighbourly relations, Croatia's Foreign Minister Gordan Grlic-Radman said after meeting his Montenegrin host in Cetinje on Friday.

Grlic-Radman said Montenegro could continue counting on Zagreb’s support on its path to full membership in the EU.

However, he underscored that it is important to open dialogue and address outstanding issues between the two countries.

“I believe that issues need to be resolved in the spirit of mutual respect and good neighbourly relations and within the framework of international law. That implies the resolution of the fate of missing persons, prosecuting war crimes and the rights of war victims,” said Grlic-Radman after the talks with Montenegrin Foreign Minister Ranko Krivokapic.

Grlic-Radman added that that also involves the problem of border demarcation and the ownership of the Jadran training ship which is now in the hands of the Montenegrin navy.

The two ministers discussed changing the name of the winter swimming pool in Kotor which was renamed last year after water polo player Zoran Dzimi Gopcevic, who was a guard of the infamous Morinj war camp which led to Croatia sending a protest note to the then government in Montenegro.

Grlic-Radman said that he hoped an agreement would be reached for the long term lease of premises in Donja Lastva near Tivat by the Croat minority.

The two officials also discussed an initiative to erect a monumental plaque as a sign of respect to a Montenegrin JNA general, Vladimir Barovic, who committed suicide on Vis Island during the JNA aggression against Croatia because he refused an order to bomb Croatian coastal towns.

“Barovic showed humanity in a way that decent and fair people do, people who do not wish to cause damage to a nation that did not do any harm to his compatriots,” said Grlic-Radman.

He further underscored Croatia’s support for the Croat minority in Montenegro and to its organisations: the Croatian National Council and Croatian Civil Initiative. He welcomed a decision by the new Montenegrin government to appoint a Croat – Adrian Vuksanovic – as a minister in the government.

Krivokapic thanked Croatia for its support to Montenegro in efforts to fulfill the EU accession criteria.

“Croatia has given us unreserved support in that area with the wish to resolve some outstanding issues as soon as possible. Fostering historical remembrance, repentance and reconciliation on the examples of Morinj, Dubrovnik and some other issues, we are building a new trust, showing our readiness to apologise and take responsibility for all the mistakes, primarily by Montenegro,” Krivokapic said.

The two officials agreed that the current geopolitical situation has opened the door to the EU for new members and that Montenegro needs to fulfill all the membership benchmarks as soon as possible and start closing negotiation chapters.

After the meeting, Grlic-Radman and Krivokapic laid wreaths at a monument marking the Christmas uprising of 104 years ago and Montenegro’s struggle for independence.