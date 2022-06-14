Mobile operator Telemach covers almost all of Croatia with 5G network

Share:







Source: N1

Telemach Croatia has covered almost all of Croatia with 5G network and 100,000 households with a fast fixed fibre optic network, approaching national coverage, to be completed by the end of 2022 or in early 2023 with the integration of Optima Telekom, Management Board President Adrian Jezina said on Tuesday.

Telemach has replaced and/or upgraded close to all of 1,200 base stations for the mobile network, and has so far covered Zagreb, Zadar and Split with a 10 gigabit fiber optic network, with Osijek to be covered soon as well, he said.

“We have achieved everything we planned in less than a year,” he said, noting that this was possible owing to the support of the parent company United Group.