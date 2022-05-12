Mirela Cavajda to terminate pregnancy in Slovenia, attorney says

Share:







Source: N1 / Ivana Tomić

Mirela Cavajda has decided to terminate her pregnancy in Slovenia because she has been told at Zagreb's Women's Diseases and Maternity Hospital that they cannot provide her with the care pursuant to the decision of the second-instance commission, her attorney Vanja Juric said on Thursday.

Cavajda went to the hospital earlier today with the request to terminate her pregnancy pursuant to a decision of the KBC Zagreb hospital’s second-instance commission and an instruction given by Health Minister Vili Beros at a press conference yesterday.

The Women’s Diseases and Maternity Hospital, however, cannot provide the care pursuant to the decision and the law regulating pregnancy termination.

Given the urgency of the situation, Juric said, Mirela and her family have decided to go to a hospital in Ljubljana to have the procedure.

Cavajda is a 39-year-old woman who has requested a pregnancy termination because the fetus has been diagnosed with massive brain cancer six months into her pregnancy. She recently told media outlets that all the hospitals in Zagreb she contacted had refused to perform the procedure despite the fact that doctors had told her that the tumour was so big the child most likely would not live long, and even if it did, it would never have a normal life.

Beros said on Wednesday that a second-instance commission of the KBC Zagreb hospital decided that Cavajda could undergo medical pregnancy termination and contact one of the capital’s hospitals.

He said the key result was that of an MRI of the baby’s brain, which indicated a significant change in circumstances and facts based on which the commission assessed that the legal and medical prerequisites for allowing pregnancy termination had been met.