Ministry launches €80 million aid scheme to help SMEs cover gas bills

Source: Goran Stanzl/PIXSELL

The Economy and Sustainable Development Ministry and the relevant HAMAG-BICRO agency on Friday launched an energy support scheme for SMEs with annual gas consumption up to 10 GWh, and the support will be HRK 0.15 per kWh of consumed gas.

The ministry explained on Thursday that these were de minimis subsidies to help small and medium-sized businesses to reduce their outlays for gas bills.

The businesses eligible for this support can submit digital applications on the HAMAG-BICRO agency’s website, and the scheme will be in place until March 31, 2023.

The ministry will directly pay the subsidised part of the bills to gas supply providers.

The scheme is likely to cost 600 million kuna (€80 million), and it is one of the measures in the government’s set for alleviating the impact of energy price hikes.