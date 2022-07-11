Ministry issues ethical code for changeover to euro

Share:







Source: Igor Soban/PIXSELL

The Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development on Monday released the code of ethics for the process of switching to the euro at the start of 2023, and all business entities that interact with consumers are called to join the code.

Croatia will enter the euro area on 1 January 2023 after it met all the convergence criteria, the ministry recalls.

The ministry notes that the transition from the national currency to the euro is an important topic that raises many questions, and definitely, a part of consumers are also concerned about possible price rises.

The ethical code has been compiled in a bid to create a safe environment for consumes and to make sure that the changeover from the kuna to the euro will be conducted in a reliable and transparent manner.

In December 2020, the Croatian government and the national bank (HNB) announced the release of an ethical code for the introduction of the euro in the document titled “the National Euro Changeover Plan”.

The document reads that “retailers and other service providers will be invited to abide by the ethical code for the introduction of the euro, and will be able to participate in the campaign organised by the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development in cooperation with business associations