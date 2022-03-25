Ministry: Croatian schools received 139 Ukrainian refugee children to date

Share:







Source: REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Croatia's Ministry of Education confirmed on Friday that a total of 139 Ukrainian refugee children have started attending school in Croatia. This includes 124 who enrolled at elementary schools and 15 at secondary schools.

Ukrainian children are also provided with Croatian language classes.

Broken down by county, in Split-Dalmatia where 22 children have been integrated into local elementary schools. There are 15 Ukrainian children in primary schools in Zagreb and Pozega-Slavonia County each, 13 in both Medjimurje and Primorje-Gorski Kotar counties, and another 10 have been integrated in Lika- Senj County.

When it comes to secondary education, of those 15 children, six are attending school in Zagreb, three in Osijek-Baranja County, and two are back to school in Istria and Primorje-Gorski Kotar Counties each. Split-Dalmatia and Vukovar-Srijem counties have one secondary-school Ukrainian refugee each, state agency Hina said, citing data from the Ministry of Education.