Ministry: Croatian national captured near Mariupol has been released

Source: Ilya Pitalev / Sputnik / Profimedia

Croatian national Vjekoslav Prebeg, who was captured in Ukraine in April, was released on Wednesday and will be in Croatia tomorrow, the Croatian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

Russia released ten foreign prisoners of war captured in Ukraine, including a Croatian national, following a mediation by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Arabia announced earlier on Wednesday.

“We thank Saudi Arabia and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their engagement as well as the Ukrainian side for the cooperation and wholehearted assistance in solving this case,” the Croatian ministry said.

A Saudi official said earlier today the list of released POWs includes American, British, Swedish, Croatian, and Moroccan nationals, and that a plane carrying the prisoners landed in the kingdom.

Prebeg was arrested near Mariupol and accused by the pro-Russian separatist authorities of participating in overthrowing the government as a Ukrainian mercenary. He faced a death sentence. In August, he pleaded not guilty before a court of the unrecognized Donetsk People’s Republic, where he was on trial together with one Swedish and three British nationals.

Croatia had strongly condemned the indictment against Prebeg, who was detained in the self-proclaimed state.

The Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday the Croatian authorities had worked with dedication and cooperated with the Ukrainian authorities on Prebeg’s release from day one, and that Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic discussed this with Ukraine’s state leaders while visiting the country in May.