Ministers visit town of Cazma hit by a heavy storm

Share:







Source: Civilna zaštita

Deputy Prime Minister Tomo Medved visited Cazma, 60 km east of Zagreb, on Thursday after a heavy storm hit the area in the afternoon, saying the priority is to accommodate the people whose homes have been damaged and that all government services are at the disposal of everyone affected by the storm.

“We will protect the houses that have lost their roofs and it’s important to act fast because more rain has been forecast,” he said.

The storm hit Bjelovar-Bilogora, Osijek-Baranja, Koprivnica-Krizevci and Virovitica-Podravina counties.

Medved was accompanied by Construction Minister Ivan Paladina and Agriculture Minister Marija Vuckovic.

Paladina said the first estimates showed that about 30 houses lost their roofs, and that an injured girl was transferred to the children’s hospital in Zagreb.

He said the government would decide on assistance measures after the extent of the damage was established.

Bjelovar-Bilogora County head Marko Marusic said he would declare a natural disaster, adding that Cazma was affected the most. He thanked the government for making all its resources available.

Cazma Mayor Dinko Pirak told the public broadcaster the storm had lasted only five to six minutes but that the material damage amounted to millions of kuna.

“The biggest problem is electricity,” he said, adding that the power might be out for two days. Generators are arriving in Cazma tonight.