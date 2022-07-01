Minister Paladina visits earthquake reconstruction sites in Zagreb

Share:







Source: N1

"Construction Minister Ivan Paladina on Friday visited a dozen construction sites in Zagreb where structural reconstruction of family houses and apartment buildings following the 2020 earthquakes is underway," state agency Hina reported on Friday, and added that he also announced new subsidies for homeowners rebuilding their own homes.

“Nowhere in Europe is the government so financially and organizationally involved in reconstruction,” Paladina told reporters.

“Structural reconstruction is being carried out or has been completed on a dozen buildings, and the works have been fully paid for through the self-reconstruction model. Structural reconstruction and replacement of family homes is being carried out at 40 to 50 locations in Sisak-Moslavina County, and the construction of several apartment buildings has begun,” he said.

“The goal is to have 200 or more construction sites open by the end of the summer,” Paladina said.

Paladina said he was pleased with cooperation with the Reconstruction Fund, whose latest director, Snezana Penovic, accompanied him on this tour. He said that the Fund is in close communication with the Ministry and that the Ministry is working on speeding up the decision making process.