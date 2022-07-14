Minister: Major wildfire situation in Sibenik area reportedly improving

Share:







Source: Marko Lukunic/PIXSELL

The situation on the Zaton and Raslina wildfire sites in the Sibenik coastal area is "better," Interior Minister, Davor Bozinovic, said on Thursday morning.

“Situation better, there are no big fire fronts nor uncontrolled spreading to Vodice. Weather conditions more favorable,” he tweeted, telegraph-style.

Related Evacuation efforts underway as wildfires rage near villages in central Dalmatia

According to earlier information, 300 firemen have been deployed in the entire area as well as 25 trucks, 70 firemen and 25 army personnel in the Zaton ad Raslina area, where 20 houses have burned down.

One fireman has been lightly injured. Several local roads have been closed.