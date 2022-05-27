Minister: Croatian army ‘guarantees the country’s security and stability’

Share:







Source: N1

War Veterans Minister Tomo Medved on Friday issued a message with his best wishes to all Croatian Armed Forces members and defenders on the occasion of Croatian Armed Forces and Croatian Army Day, saying Croatians trust their army, which has always been a guarantor of the country's security and stability.

Observing the 31st anniversary of the establishment of the Croatian Armed Forces we remember with pride the historic lineup of the National Guard Corps (ZNG), when the first four ZNG brigades were presented, Medved said in his message.

He recalled that the army was established during the Homeland War, which it won, and that many gave their lives in the defence and liberation of Croatia “so that we could live in a free and independent country.”

Croatian defenders’ sons and daughters today serve with pride in the Croatian Armed Forces, whose units are named after guard brigades that won fame in the Homeland War, he said.

“Proud of our rich military history and tradition, we continue to strengthen our defence forces and defence capabilities, recognizing the importance of homeland security in light of the current security challenges,” Medved said, noting that the Croatian Armed Forces were a respectable military force, recognized at home and abroad.

On the occasion of Croatian Armed Forces and Croatian Army Day and the 31st anniversary of the establishment of the Croatian Armed Forces, wreaths were laid and candles lit at Zagreb’s Mirogoj cemetery by delegations of the government, parliament and the Office of the President.