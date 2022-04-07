Minister: Croatia to scrap nearly all Covid rules on Friday

Share:







Source: Pascal GUYOT / AFP, Ilustracija

Croatia's Covid-19 crisis management team stated on Thursday that Covid protocols would be abolished on Saturday and only the protective mask mandate remains in place in medical institutions and nursing homes.

Practically all the current restrictions imposed to curb the Covid-19 pandemic will be lifted at midnight Friday, said the team’s head, Interior Minister Davor Bozinovic.

Wearing protective masks in public spaces will depend on individuals and sanctions will no longer be imposed for failure to wear masks, Bozinovic said, explaining that they are still mandatory in hospitals and care homes.

EU citizens can enter Croatia without any requirements, while those arriving from other countries are required to produce Covid certificates upon entering Croatia.