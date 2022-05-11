Minister: Croatia received more than 17,300 Ukrainian refugees to date

Share:







Source: Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP

Just over 17,300 Ukrainian refugees, of whom 85 percent are women and children, have arrived in Croatia so far, Minister of the Interior, Davor Bozinovic, said on Wednesday.

Speaking in an interview with state radio, Bozinovic said that “at the very start a clear and transparent system for refugees was established and that a temporary mechanism of protection was activated, providing the refugees with all rights, including integration in the labor market.”

“I’m pleased to say that the entire process has been free of any problems and difficulties. I believe that the Ukrainians are satisfied with and grateful for the treatment they have been given in Croatia,” he added.

Bouinovic also spoke about the difference between Ukrainian refugees and migrants arriving from Africa, Asia and the Middle East.

“Despite the war going on, all Ukrainian refugees have entered Croatia via border crossings with personal documents, unlike migrants who practically never come to border crossings from Bosnia and Herzegovina, and do not have personal documents, which is a very important difference,” he said.