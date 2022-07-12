Minister: Cooperation with Reformists possible even when they go into opposition

Share:







Source: N1

Although the People's Party - Reformists will leave the ruling majority at the end of the week, its cooperation with the government in certain projects is still possible, Veterans' Affairs Minister Tomo Medved said on Tuesday after a meeting of the parliamentary majority at the government.

After the vote on Friday, at which MPs are expected to endorse the appointment of Marko Primorac as the new finance minister and Oleg Butkovic as the new deputy prime minister, the Reformists will exit the parliamentary majority and will go into the opposition, Medved confirmed to reporters.

“Mr Cacic thanked for the cooperation so far, which was assessed as very meaningful. In the future, we expect a fair relationship, in addition, he is open to cooperation with the ruling majority when it comes to certain projects,” said Medved.

Cacic recently said that the Reformists would leave the ruling coalition due to the insufficient level of investment in transport infrastructure in the north of Croatia, but Medved disagrees with this.

“The government is investing huge amounts of money in transport infrastructure throughout Croatia and is taking care of a balanced development of the entire country,” said Medved and added that another two junior partners — the HNS and HSLS parties — are very satisfied with the cooperation.

With the Reformists leaving, the ruling majority will be reduced to a minimum of 76 hands in the 151-seat parliament, but Medved believes that there is no reason for concern about the government’s stability.

“We have already shown that a coalition with 76 hands works very well, 76 responsible lawmakers can make demanding decisions and form a solid, stable majority,” he said.