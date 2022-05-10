Minister Beros: Health inspectors probing Cavajda case, results expected ‘soon’

Share:







Source: N1

Health Minister, Vili Beros, said on Tuesday that a ministry health inspection was underway over the legality of the conduct at Zagreb's Sveti Duh Hospital and other health institutions that received an application by Mirela Cavajda for pregnancy termination and that its results were expected soon.

“As a man, doctor and parent, I feel deeply with Mrs Cavajda during this exceptionally difficult period in her life,” Beroš said and added that in his capacity as Health Minister he was at the service of citizens.

“The entire health administration that I head and I personally are at the disposal of our patients every day for them to exercise their right to quality and accessible health care in line with professional medical opinions and legal provisions,” he said.

In case of suspected inappropriate conduct, everything is done to detect it, penalize it and prevent it as much as possible, the minister said.

“In the case of this patient, I expect the health inspection to urgently determine the facts and medical professionals to determine further steps,” said Beros.