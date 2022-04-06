Minister Beros announces further easing of Covid restrictions

Share:







Source: N1

Health Minister Vili Beros said on Wednesday that the authorities were considering further easing of pandemic rules already this week, and he also announced the first set of healthcare reform bills for the second quarter of 2022.

“There will be additional easing of Covid-19 measures, possibly this week. Some of the restrictions will remain in force in the social welfare and health sectors, because the epidemic is still here,” Beros said after he formally opened a new €3.5 million worth surgery ward at Zagreb’s Children’s Hospital.

“However,” state agency Hina acutely observed, “Beros did not specify how the Covid protocols would be eased.”

Beros also announced the first package of laws for overhauling the healthcare system for the second quarter of 2022.

“The relevant laws are to be adopted by the parliament by the end of this year,” he added. “The reform does not mean a heap of papers or documents, it is a set of activities and measures, including the consolidation of public procurement, shortening of waiting lists, and overhauling the primary healthcare and hospital services,” Beros said.

Hina did not report what exactly the reform would entail.