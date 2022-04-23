Milanovic: Dayton Agreement ignored in preparations for 2022 elections in BiH

Share:







Source: N1

According to Croatia’s President, the basic principles of the 1995 Dayton Peace Agreement are being ignored in the preparations for the 2022 election in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Croatia’s President, Zoran Milanovic, made the statement during a visit to the Bosnian town of Livno, where he attended a special session to mark the anniversary of the defence of this town.

According to Milanovic, who has previously said that the conditions for the elections in BiH have not been met because the country did not amend its Election Law, those preparing the elections are doing so by “trampling all over” the Dayton Agreement. He noted that no budget has been adopted to organise the elections.

“That is not how a European state does not function, that is not the way to Europe,” said Milanovic.

The leader of the strongest Bosnian Croat, Dragan Covic, also spoke at the session.

Covic, who is also the head of the Croat National Assembly (HNS), the umbrella organisation of Bosnian Croat parties, said his party will not give up on its demands to change BiH’s Election Law before the October elections.