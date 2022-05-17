MEP Matic: Protection of LGBTQIA+ rights is a ‘marginalized issue in Croatia’

Share:







Source: Photo by Raphael Renter on Unsplash

Protection and improvement of LGBTQIA+ persons' rights in Croatia, even though it should be one of the most important topics when discussing human rights, is often marginalised, European Parliament member Predrag Matic of the Social Democratic Party said on Tuesday.

“I emphasize that the current European Parliament has declared the European Union an LGBTQIA+ freedom zone in response to homophobic and discriminatory measures in some member-countries,” Matic said at an event at Europe House, dedicated to the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, Intersexism and Transphobia.

“Additionally, there is an LGBTQIA+ group in the European Parliament bringing together 148 deputies from five different political groups, which is proof that the protection of LGBTQIA+ persons’ rights is really high on the agenda in this term,” he said.

Matic noted that the European Parliament has adopted many documents that directly or indirectly warn about discriminatory practices in the EU, demand changes and promote the rights of LGBTQIA+ persons.

“We have strongly reacted on several occasions to homophobic initiatives… in Poland, Hungary and Romania,” he said.

The event at Europe House was opened by the head of the European Parliament Office in Croatia, Violeta Simeonova-Stanicic, who said that LGBTQIA+ persons should know that Europe House was also their house.

Danijel Martinovic of the Rainbow Families association said that they were frequently contacted by young LGBTQIA+ persons seeking information about their rights in Croatia with regard to life partnership, starting a family and prospects of staying in Croatia.

“The experiences of young LGBTQIA+ persons in Croatia are not that great, I think that we, older LGBTQIA+ persons, should show responsibility and mentor and help them as much as possible,” Martinovic said.