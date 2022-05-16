Matthew Caruana Galizia for N1: Journalism is becoming ever more important

Share:







Source: N1

Daphne Caruana Galizia was killed by a bomb planted in her car in October 2017. She was an investigative journalist dealing with corruption. Her investigation focused on the links between offshore companies and political elites in Malta. The report, spanning 437 pages, says that the state "has created an environment of impunity made by the highest echelons" and that there was an "unjustified connection" between big companies and the government.

Only a handful of individuals have been charged so far.

Caruana Galizia’s family has continued her fight for truth, together with international journalist organisations, and her son Matthew, a journalist himself, has won a Pulitzer with a consortium of reporters who investigated global corruption. In Galizia’s memory, the European Parliament has founded an annual European prize for outstanding journalism work, which carries her name.

With the award, they want to stress the importance of professional journalism in safeguarding freedom and equality.

N1’s Ivana Dragicevic spoke to Matthew Caruana Galizia.