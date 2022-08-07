Man killed in wildfire on Hvar island

Share:







A man was killed while protecting his property from a large wildfire that broke out on the southern Adriatic island of Hvar early on Sunday afternoon, the Split-Dalmatia County police confirmed.

County fire commander Ivan Kovacevic told Hina that 15 fire trucks and 55 firefighters, assisted by three Canadairs and two Air Tractors, were battling the blaze.

“A dense pine forest is in flames. The houses are no longer in danger and the situation is good right now. We hope to bring the fire under control by evening,” Kovacevic said.

The police said that an on-site investigation was under way to establish the circumstances of the man’s death.