Lika-Senj County cares for 670 Ukrainian refugees including 100 who found jobs

Source: N1

The Lika-Senj County in central Croatia is currently hosting 670 Ukrainians who fled the war in their country, with 100 of them already employed, mainly in the hospitality sector, state news agency Hina reported on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, a meeting was held between the Ukrainian embassy, the associations of Ukrainians who are currently staying in the City of Gospic, and the local authorities about opportunities for employment in this central Croatian region. County Prefect, Ernest Petry, said that about 100 Ukrainians were already hired by local businesses.

Petry said that over 100 school-age Ukrainian children continued their education in local elementary and secondary schools in this county.

Zadar County Development Agency called ZADRA NOVA and Europe Direct Zadar, in cooperation with the European Commission’s Representation in Croatia and the Ukrainian Embassy, have recently prepared a Croatian-Ukrainian dictionary for school-age children in order to help them with the education in Croatia.

The 44-page dictionary, with over 130 entries about basic terms and numbers is free of charge and can be taken over in the headquarters of Europe Direct Zadar. There is also the electronic version of the dictionary available online.