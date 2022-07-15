Level 1 water restriction in force in Istria as of Monday

Share:







Source: Pexels / Photo by Luis Quintero

A level 1 water restriction begins in Istria on Monday, which means it will not be permitted to use potable water to wash cars, streets, squares and public areas, to water private and public green areas, and to shower on beaches and at swimming pools.

The restriction will not apply to farmers’ markets and fish markets.

The decision was made in Pula on Friday at a meeting between Istria County Prefect Boris Miletic, mayors and directors of waterworks. The measure is being introduced because the hydrological situation in Istria has not been good for some time, and it is not expected there will be significant precipitation in the following month.

“I call on everyone to save potable water so that we won’t be forced to adopt even more restrictive measures in the coming period,” Miletic said in a press statement.

According to him, farmers are not affected by the decision at the moment.

Miletic called on all citizens and businesses, as well as tourists, to rationally use drinking water because, he said, “each of us can save 10 to 15 percent of water”.

He added that the decision will remain in force until the hydrological situation improves.