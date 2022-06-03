Lawyer: Pussy Riot member Aysoltan Niyazova to be released from custody

Share:







Source: N1

Lina Budak, the lawyer of detained Pussy Riot member Aysoltan Niyazova, on Friday confirmed that was being released from extradition custody in Zagreb.

Niyazova had been arrested at the Croatian-Slovenian border based on an Interpol warrant at the request of Turkmenistan, where she is wanted for the alleged embezzlement of funds.

Today, the Zagreb County Court considered an appeal against the ruling on the extradition detention. However, the court did not want to announce the decision until it is sent to the parties.

On Wednesday, members of the Russian group Pussy Riot and the lawyer Budak said outside the Remetinec penitentiary in Zagreb that the arrested member of the group could not be tried again after she had served her time in Russia, and they complained about the conditions in the jail, claiming they were worse than in Russia.

The Ministry of Justice then said that the human rights of the Pussy Riot activist were not violated.