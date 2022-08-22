Lavrov to Vulin: Russia, Serbia are ‘developing dialogue’

Share:







Source: Tanjug/ Anton Antanasijević

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Serbian Internal Affairs Minister Aleksandar Vulin that the two countries are developing a dialogue on all levels despite what he said is a complex international situation.

A Foreign Ministry press release quoted Lavrov as saying that Presidents Aleksandar Vucic and Vladimir Putin speak by phone to compare positions and coordinate further steps. The press release said that Lavrov and Vulin discussed bilateral and regional cooperation, both countries’ commitment to strengthening their strategic partnership and close coordination in efforts to reinforce stability and security in the Balkans.

“Bearing in mind the recent deterioration of the situation in Kosovo and tensions there, they pointed out the need to regulate the situation in the province on the basis of strict respect for the norms of international law, relying on UN Security Council resolution 1244 and full respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity, legal rights and interests of Serbia,” it said.